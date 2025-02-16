Maddison scores as Spurs edge Man United in ‘strugglers’ derby’

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 16, 2025 – James Maddison scored the winner on his return from injury as Tottenham beat fellow Premier League strugglers Manchester United.

Maddison, who has missed nearly four weeks with a calf injury, was the only player following in after United keeper Andre Onana parried Lucas Bergvall’s shot and completed an easy tap-in in the 13th minute.

The visitors did have chances to level including when Alejandro Garnacho lofted an effort over the bar when through on goal in the first half, but it was ultimately another uninspired United display.

This was Tottenham’s first win in three games – after successive losses to Liverpool and Aston Villa in the domestic cups – and will ease some of the pressure on manager Ange Postecoglou. They are now 12th in the table, moving above United.

Ruben Amorim’s injury-hit Red Devils, meanwhile, have lost four straight league games and drop to 15th – 12 points clear of the relegation zone.

Before the match more than 1,000 Tottenham supporters attended a protest against the club’s ownership and chairman Daniel Levy.

Maddison and Tel impress for Spurs

Tottenham have been on a poor run, but a large part of their form can be attributed to a string of first-team injuries.

Postecoglou will be thankful he was able to start playmaker Maddison as well as goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario, who impressed on his first game back since breaking his ankle in November.

Long-term absentees Brennan Johnson, Destiny Udogie and Wilson Odobert were also fit enough to make the bench.

Maddison was the only player on his toes after Onana’s early save and tapped in to score his first Premier League goal since September.

The England midfielder was brought off in the 63rd minute as a precaution.

Spurs looked good going forward, with new signing Mathys Tel lively on his first league start since his loan move from Bayern Munich and forcing Onana into a low save after Son Heung-min’s first-half cutback.

Dejan Kulusevski also went close with a similar effort midway through the second period.

Despite taking the lead, Spurs struggled to assert control over the game at times – particularly in midfield – and United created opportunities to equalise which they could not take.

Tottenham and Postecoglou, though, will take a narrow win however it was earned, having picked up just four points from their previous eight league games and been knocked out of both domestic cups this month.