Liftoff for Lillian in Lyon as Kenyans dominate World Indoor Tour - Capital Sports
Kenya Prisons' Lilian Odira (R) in action at the National Championships. PHOTO/RAYMOND MAKHAYA

Athletics

Liftoff for Lillian in Lyon as Kenyans dominate World Indoor Tour

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2025 – African 800m silver medalist Lilian Odira began her track and field season on a high with victory at the World Indoor Tour in Lyon on Saturday night.

Odira clocked 2:01.04 to cross the finish line first in the women’s 800m, ahead of Switzerland’s Lore Hoffman (2:01.89) and Spaniard Lorea Ibarzabal (2:02.70), who finished second and third respectively.

The win came almost a week after the Kenya Prisons officer had wrapped up her cross country season with a third-place finish in the women’s 2km loop at the national championships in Eldoret.

The national 800m champion clocked 7:08.2 in third place, behind the 2021 World Under 20 champion Purity Chepkirui (7:01.6) and the 2022 African 5000m champion Caroline Nyaga (7:04.3), who finished first and second respectively.

1-2 finish in men’s 3000m

There was more delight for Kenya in Lyon as Matthew Kipchumba and Andrew Alamisi took the first two podium places in the men’s 3000m.

Kipchumba timed 7:43.95 in first place, ahead of his fellow countryman, who ran a personal best of 7:45.61 to clinch second.

Switzerland’s Mohammed Amin came third courtesy of a personal best of 7:46.49.

In the men’s 1500m, the 2021 world under 20 champion Vincent Keter did the country proud by running a season’s best of 3:37.16 to finish second.

Frenchman Paul Anselmini timed a meet record of 3:36.72 to bag top honour as Ethiopian Getnet Wale clocked a season’s best of 3:37.43 to clinch third place.

Another Kenyan who was all smiles at the end of the night was Alex Ng’eno who clocked a personal best of 1:46.20 to bag third place in the men’s 800m.

Moroccan Abdelati El Guesse ran meet record of 1:45.21 to finish first whereas Spaniard Alvarro de Aribba came second in a season’s best of 1:45.84.

In this article:
