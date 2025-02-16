Jepkosgei overjoyed after course record in Barcelona Half Marathon - Capital Sports
Joyciline Jepkosgei posing for a photo after finishing second at the 2022 London Marathon. Photo/ALEX ISABOKE

Athletics

Jepkosgei overjoyed after course record in Barcelona Half Marathon

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2025 – Kenya’s Joyciline Jepkosgei cruised to victory at the Barcelona Half Marathon on Sunday, crushing the course record on her way to glory.

Jepkosgei clocked 1:04:11, also a personal best (PB), to bag top honour in the Spanish city, her second successive win in the race.

The former world record holder for the women’s half marathon was beside herself, describing the feat as one to savour for a long time.

“I am so excited this year…it has been three consecutive years. Winning here, breaking the course record and setting a personal best…I am so excited here in Barcelona,” Jepkosgei said.

The 2019 London Marathon champion is already dreaming of a three-peat in the Spanish city, noting that Barcelona is increasingly growing on her.

“I am looking forward to coming here again next year because Barcelona has been my favourite place. Setting a PB in Barcelona every year is a great achievement and I am so grateful,” she said.

Jepkosgei further thanked the fans who lined up the streets to cheer her on.

She said seeing the passionate fans spurred her forward to the finish line.

“Thank you for cheering me each and every moment to move on. I am happy and humbled by your support because every athletes needs fans cheering them on to be able to run effectively,” the 32-year-old said.

In the men’s race, Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo warmed up for his marathon debut with a world record of 56:42 – becoming the first man to run 21km in under 57:00.

In second place was Spain’s Josep Sola Benitez who clocked 57:38, ahead of his fellow countryman, Ivan Serrano Hernandez who ran 57:59 in third.

Former world record holder Geoffrey Kamworor finished fifth after clocking 58:44.  

In this article:
