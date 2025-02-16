Irish jockey O’Sullivan dies after Thurles fall

0 SHARES Share Tweet

DUBLIN, Ireland, February, 16, 2025 – Irish jockey Michael O’Sullivan has died after a fall at Thurles, Republic of Ireland, earlier this month.

The 24-year-old had been in an induced coma in intensive care at Cork University Hospital since the incident during racing on 6 February.

“Michael sadly passed away in the early hours of Sunday morning surrounded by his loving family in Cork University Hospital,” said the Irish Horseracing Regulatory Board’s (IHRB) chief medical officer Dr Jennifer Pugh.

“We extend our appreciation to the multidisciplinary teams who provided the best of medical care to Michael, both on the racecourse and in Cork University Hospital.

“Michael’s family would like to reiterate their gratefulness for all the support they have received in the last couple of days and express their appreciation to the local community and racing family. The O’Sullivan family have asked for privacy at this time.”

O’Sullivan had been riding Wee Charlie for Gerard O’Leary when he was one of three fallers at the final fence in the two-mile Racing Again February 20th Handicap Chase.

He was treated on the track at Thurles before being transferred by air ambulance to hospital.

The meeting was abandoned following the incident.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

His first win under rules came at Cork in 2018 and he turned professional in September 2022.

O’Sullivan shot to prominence the following year when winning the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle at Cheltenham aboard Marine Nationale before claiming the Fred Winter with Jazzy Matty, while he also became champion conditional in Ireland.

He rode 95 winners in Ireland and Britain over his career, including 14 in Ireland and two in Britain this season.

IHRB chief medical officer Pugh added: “Michael’s family took the decision to donate his organs at this incredibly difficult time, but in doing so made a choice that will make a real difference to the lives of other patients and their families.

“I have had the privilege of knowing Michael through his amateur and professional career and his dedication, modesty and kind nature always made him a pleasure to be around.

“Michael’s success and humility will have inspired many and I share the feeling of loss today with all those who knew him.”

Darragh O’Loughlin, chief executive of the IHRB, said: “Michael was an exceptionally talented young rider who was always popular in the weighroom and will be deeply missed by everyone in racing who had the pleasure of knowing him.

“Our hearts go out to Michael’s family, especially his parents Bernadette and William and his brother Alan, who will feel his loss most keenly.”

As a mark of respect, Sunday’s fixture at Punchestown and the point-to-point fixtures in Ireland have been cancelled.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

British Horseracing Authority acting chief executive Brant Dunshea also paid tribute to the jockey.

“I was devastated to learn of the death of Michael O’Sullivan and speak for all involved in British racing when I say that our thoughts and deepest condolences are with his family and friends at this awful time,” he said.

“The bonds between the British and Irish racing communities are deep and this unspeakable tragedy will doubtless have a profound impact on many people on both sides of the Irish Sea.”