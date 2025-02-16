Bellingham ‘disrespectful’ after red card – Flick

0 SHARES Share Tweet

BARCELONA, Spain, February 16, 2025 – Jude Bellingham was “disrespectful” after he was sent off for dissent during Real Madrid’s 1-1 draw with Osasuna on Saturday, says Barcelona boss Hansi Flick.

The England midfielder was shown a straight red card in the 39th minute for something he was adjudged to have said to referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

The 21-year-old later said the incident was a “misunderstanding” and he did not insult the referee, an explanation supported by his manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Asked for his reaction to the incident, Flick said: “It is disrespectful but I’m not the one who should comment on it.

“And that’s what I’ve always told the players. Why waste time and energy arguing with the referee regarding the decisions he makes?

“There is a player, who is the captain, who has the right to argue with the referee.

“I don’t like the behaviour I saw. It’s a weakness when you get a red card.”

Bellingham’s only previous dismissal for Real came after the final whistle in a 2-2 draw at Valencia in March 2024, when he received a second yellow for complaining to the referee.

After Saturday’s game, the former Birmingham City player said he was expressing his frustration at himself.

“He’s believed that I’ve said [something insulting] to him,” added Bellingham. “There was no intent to insult him, there was no insult, and for that reason I think you can see there was a misunderstanding.”

Ancelotti said Bellingham had used an expletive in English, but the referee mistakenly thought it was directed at him.

The draw meant Real Madrid remained one point clear of second-placed Atletico Madrid in the table.

But Flick’s Barcelona side can go top on goal difference if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday.