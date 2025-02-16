Advantage Police? Gor, Tusker draw in Machakos - Capital Sports
Gor Mahia's Shariff Musa (L) and Tusker's Fabian Adikiny. PHOTO/GOR MAHIA FC KE

Kenyan Premier League

Advantage Police? Gor, Tusker draw in Machakos

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 16, 2025 – FKF Premier League champions Gor Mahia and Tusker played out a goalless draw at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Sunday evening.

Both teams came into the game looking to win and up pressure on leaders Kenya Police after the law enforcers had beaten Bidco 2-0 on Saturday to extend their lead at the top of the log.

K’Ogalo keeper Kevin ‘Saha’ Omondi had to be alert to claim a Dennis ‘Decha’ Wanjala cross in the third minute, with Chris Erambo lurking in the vicinity to head it in.

Naaman Balecho could have given the brewers the breakthrough in the seventh minute but for his left-footed shot from close range going agonisingly wide.

The champions’ first meaningful attack came after 30 minutes, Bryceson Wangai’s curled shot seemingly destined for Alphonce Omija’s head only for Erambo to intercept it for a corner.

With the halftime beckoning, Shariff Musa had a beautiful chance to put Tusker keeper Brian Opondo to the test but his weak shot was easily blocked by Charles Momanyi.

In added time, Opondo had to jump higher to push away Musa’s cross from the right after the winger had been set up by Alpha Onyango.

The league’s top scorer Ryan Ogam could have given Tusker the last laugh in the 83rd minute but his weak header flew wide after Wanjala’s free kick from the left.

The result sees Tusker increase their tally for the season to 39 points, two behind leaders Police.

K’Ogalo are third with 35 points from 20 games, albeit they have played a match less than the other two.

