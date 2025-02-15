Tusker's Erambo ready to leave Gor staggering after best player award - Capital Sports
Tusker's Chris Erambo poses with his player of the month award. PHOTO/TUSKER FC

Kenyan Premier League

Tusker’s Erambo ready to leave Gor staggering after best player award

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2025 – Tusker FC’s midfield marshall Chris Erambo is fired up for Sunday’s FKF Premier League encounter against defending champions Gor Mahia after being crowned the club’s player of the month for January and February.

Erambo says the award couldn’t have come at a better time as they prepare for a do-or-die duel with K’Ogalo at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos, on Sunday.

“This is a huge motivation going into tomorrow’s match, especially for me. We are really fired up for the game considering how far we have come with achieving our targets,” the Harambee Stars midfielder said.

Erambo has been instrumental to the brewers’ slaloming run this season in which they are entangled in a three-horse title race with Kenya Police and Gor Mahia.

They lie second on the log with 38 points, same as the law enforcers, who sit at the top courtesy of a superior goal difference.

Bar a 2-1 loss to Shabana on the 11th of last month, Tusker have won thrice and drawn twice.

They will be buoyed by the fact that they have already beaten the 21-time league champions in the new year – a 2-1 triumph in Machakos on the 19th of last month.

Reflecting on his latest accolade, Erambo says it is the result of a collective effort in the team.

“The players in the team are pushing each other to be their best. Last month, when we had this ceremony in this place (Utalii Hotel), we agreed that it would be a great motivation if somebody else won the award the next time around. So, that’s been a huge motivation for me,” he said.

Overall, the midfielder’s focus is to lift trophies with the brewers and play continental football.

“At the beginning of the season, we had our targets one of which was to win the, league, Mozzartbet Cup (FKF Cup) as well as to play in Caf (continental football). I believe we will achieve them,” he said.

The league’s top scorer, Ryan Ogam, was the winner of the last player of the month award.

