Sofapaka break KCB vault in league lunchtime fixture

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2025 – Ten-man Sofapaka beat Kenya Commercial Bank (KCB) 2-0 in an early kickoff FKF Premier League fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

Jack Onganya put Batoto Ba Mungu in the lead in the 36th minute before Edward Omondi added the second in the 72nd minute to condemn the bankers to their fourth loss of the season.

Sofapaka’s Charles Junior was given his marching orders in the 67th minute but the 2009 league champions did just about enough to get over the line.

More to follow…