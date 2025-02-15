Merino’s magic inspires striker-less Arsenal past Leicester

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEICESTER, England, February 15, 2025 – Arsenal closed to within four points of Premier League leaders Liverpool as substitute Mikel Merino’s two late goals gave them victory at struggling Leicester City.

The Gunners’ striker shortage threatened to be exposed by the Foxes until Merino, on for the desperately out of sorts Raheem Sterling, stole in at the far post to break the deadlock.

Merino’s 81st-minute goal was created by Arsenal’s outstanding player, 17-year-old Ethan Nwaneri, who hit the woodwork twice in the second half and was their main threat throughout.

Spanish midfielder Merino then struck again at the far post three minutes from time to wrap up a vital win and keep Arsenal’s title pursuit on track.

It was tough on Leicester, who fought hard throughout and almost took the lead, only for Myles Lewis-Skelly to get a vital touch with Bobby de Cordova-Reid waiting to tap in Jordan Ayew’s cross.

Arsenal’s celebrations carried an element of relief as for a long time it looked like their lack of strikers, made worse by Kai Havert’s hamstring injury sustained on their break in Dubai, was threatening to undermine them – until Merino stepped up.

Nwaneri the inspiration as Arsenal leave it late

Arsenal needed to hang tough on their travels once more, just as they did in their last away league game at Wolverhampton Wanderers, before finally breaking down Leicester City’s stubborn resistance.

Their title chase was in danger of suffering a serious body blow as they entered the last 10 minutes on level terms, with the toothless nature of their display only raising further questions about manager Mikel Arteta’s failure to add a striker to his squad.

It was a midfielder who eventually did the trick, Merino showing efficiency in front of goal with a powerful header and emphatic shot just the Foxes thought a point was in sight.

If Merino was the match-winner, England Under-19 international Nwaneri was Arsenal’s real inspiration with an outstanding performance of skill, pace and ability to put Leicester’s defence on the back foot.

Nwaneri’s display was in sharp contrast to that of Sterling, who suffered a nightmare afternoon when he simply could not do a thing right. It was no surprise when he was replaced, Arteta sending on Merino in a decision fully vindicated by his late double.

Arsenal are now just four points behind Liverpool, although they have played a game more – but this was a much better position than they were contemplating until Merino made his decisive interventions.

Leicester gloom deepens as fans protest

Leicester City’s fans trooped away from King Power Stadium with an air of resignation after a loss that leaves them still rooted in the Premier League relegation zone.

Ruud van Nistelrooy’s side showed no lack of endeavour but their lack of quality and confidence leaves their top-flight status in serious peril.

And the mood of discontent off the field is growing, with protests before and during the game, mainly aimed at director of football Jon Rudkin.

Rudkin was stony-faced in the directors’ box during a 14th-minute protest referencing the proposed transfer of Sporting midfielder Adrien Silva in 2017, when Leicester missed the registration deadline by 14 seconds.

Protest banners were unfurled carrying the message “Internal Review? You Don’t Have a Clue”, accompanied by chants of “We Want Rudkin Out”, while vans carried boards reading “Stand Down You Useless Clown” with mocked up pictures of the target of their anger.

It all add to the unrest around Leicester, a club and team fighting for their future.

Manager Van Nistelrooy has a thankless task on his hands, with no sign of an upturn in results that might somehow lift the Foxes out of trouble.