Lionesses inspired by Rising Starlets in quest for World Series ticket

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2025 – National women’s rugby 7s team captain Grace Adhiambo says they are taking inspiration from their Under 17 football counterparts in their quest to qualify for the World Series.

Adhiambo says the Lionesses want to make history as the Rising Starlets who became the first football team from Kenya to qualify for a World Cup tournament.

“The football under 17 really did the Kenyans proud and I am also proud of them. It’s about breaking doors…all of the women’s teams in the country…we just want to break doors. We want to create memories and history. Their story is just giving us the boost that if the Under 17s did, then why should we not do it as well,” she said.

Adhiambo added: “They did it and they are so young, so that gives us the motivation to try and qualify for the World Series.”

The Starlets debuted at the Under 17 World Cup in the Dominican Republic in October last year where they faced eventual winners North Korea, England and Mexico in Group C.

They created further history when they came away with a win – a 2-1 victory over Mexico in the final match.

As far as rugby is concerned, Adhiambo is looking up to their 7s brothers as a source of motivation.

She is dreaming of a scenario where the Lionesses and Shujaa will be travelling in one contingent for the different legs of the World Series.

“They are our brothers…we do train together on the same field. I feel like them being there is a call-up to us. We want to travel together, going for the different legs of the series…whether be it Perth or Vancouver. That would be a good story to write,” the skipper said.

Hunting for success

The Lionesses are presently training towards the first and second leg of the Challenger Series, set for Cape Town, South Africa in March.

The series offers them a chance for passageway into the prestigious World Series, which they narrowly missed out on last year after finishing fifth on the final standings with 38 points.

Adhiambo says the Lionesses are hungry to make it and feast at the high table of world rugby 7s.

“We are burning and striving to go to the World Series, which is the biggest thing that all the ladies here are working for. We are together in chasing our dreams and I know for sure that we will make it this time,” she said.

They face Poland and Samoa — two teams that are familiar to them — in Pool D of the first leg.

The captain believes it will be a different ball game when they encounter both teams again.

“We have played both teams…Samoa at the Olympic qualifiers in Monaco and Poland in the Challenger Series. We have been working on what went wrong in our games against Poland. As for Samoa, we have been analysing our game with them and I feel that those things that didn’t work for us are going to work for us because we have been rectifying them,” Adhiambo said.

The captain is further calling on all Kenyans in South Africa to turn up in Cape Town and cheer them on to victory – as they did for Shujaa in the second leg of the World Series, last year.

“We actually want it so bad…Shujaa actually getting support from their fellow Kenyans was so wonderful. It warms your heart as a player because you are playing for the flag. For our fans in South Africa, come and give us your support…we want to celebrate our victories with you,” she said.

Even as they pack their bags for South Africa, one of their essentials in their suitcases will be two new sets of kits courtesy of Safaricom – through its Mpesa brand.

Adhiambo says she is in love with the green and white kits, thanking the Telco giant for giving them that and much more in their quest to qualify for the Series.

“I love the kit, especially the white and green. It represents our flag so it is a nice thing to be putting it on. It fits really nice and we look perfect in them. As Lionesses, we have been looking for sponsorship for the longest time and for Mpesa to come through is a very big boost for us and it motivates us to continue working hard,” she said.

The Lionesses kick off their campaign against the Pacific Ocean islanders.