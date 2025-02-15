Leopards chew Mara Sugar in rain-drenched league fixture - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

AFC Leopards' Kayci Odhiambo (L) and Kelly Madada celebrate. PHOTO/AFC LEOPARDS SC

Kenyan Premier League

Leopards chew Mara Sugar in rain-drenched league fixture

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2025 – AFC Leopards beat Mara Sugar 2-1 in a rain-drenched FKF Premier League fixture at the Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday evening.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Despite the cold weather, the game sparked into life from the get-go, Ingwe finally drawing first blood in the 16th minute.

Mara keeper Felix Adoyo could not parry away a freekick from the left, providing Peter Maker to bundle in the first goal from a header.

The sugar millers had the opportunity to level matters in the 36th minute after centre referee Brooke Philip pointed to the penalty spot for an Ovella Ochieng’ handball.

However, Drona Openda could only hit the upright, with Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jnr clearly beaten.

Maker should have made it 2-0 in the second half but the South Sudanese headed wide from a corner in the 55th minute.

The felines were made to pay six minutes later when substitute Noah Jagongo headed in Stephen Otieno’s corner.

However, all the hard work was undone in the 80th minute when an onrushing Adoyo hacked down Leopards’ forward Maxwell Otieno — leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Up stepped Kayci Odhiambo who calmly sent Adoyo the wrong way to score a much-needed winner for Leopards.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved