Leopards chew Mara Sugar in rain-drenched league fixture

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2025 – AFC Leopards beat Mara Sugar 2-1 in a rain-drenched FKF Premier League fixture at the Awendo Green Stadium on Saturday evening.

Despite the cold weather, the game sparked into life from the get-go, Ingwe finally drawing first blood in the 16th minute.

Mara keeper Felix Adoyo could not parry away a freekick from the left, providing Peter Maker to bundle in the first goal from a header.

The sugar millers had the opportunity to level matters in the 36th minute after centre referee Brooke Philip pointed to the penalty spot for an Ovella Ochieng’ handball.

However, Drona Openda could only hit the upright, with Ingwe keeper Levis Opiyo Jnr clearly beaten.

Maker should have made it 2-0 in the second half but the South Sudanese headed wide from a corner in the 55th minute.

The felines were made to pay six minutes later when substitute Noah Jagongo headed in Stephen Otieno’s corner.

However, all the hard work was undone in the 80th minute when an onrushing Adoyo hacked down Leopards’ forward Maxwell Otieno — leaving the referee no option but to point to the spot.

Up stepped Kayci Odhiambo who calmly sent Adoyo the wrong way to score a much-needed winner for Leopards.