Grant Fisher breaks the men's 5000m world indoor record. PHOTO/CHRIS CHAVEZ

Athletics

Fisher sets second world indoor record in six days

Published

BOSTON, United States, February 15, 2025 American Grant Fisher broke his second world indoor record in six days by setting a new mark in the 5,000m on Friday.

The 27-year-old clocked 12 minutes 44.09 seconds at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, to smash the mark of 12:49.60 set by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele in 2004.

He was well clear of France’s Jimmy Gressier who finished in a new European indoor standard of 12:54.92.

Fisher, who won bronze in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at last year’s Paris Olympics, set a new 3,000m record at the Millrose Games in New York last Saturday.

Friday’s achievement came a day after Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen improved both the mile and 1500m records in a race at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in France.

