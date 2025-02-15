Fisher sets second world indoor record in six days

BOSTON, United States, February 15, 2025 – American Grant Fisher broke his second world indoor record in six days by setting a new mark in the 5,000m on Friday.

The 27-year-old clocked 12 minutes 44.09 seconds at the Boston University David Hemery Valentine Invitational, to smash the mark of 12:49.60 set by Ethiopia’s Kenenisa Bekele in 2004.

He was well clear of France’s Jimmy Gressier who finished in a new European indoor standard of 12:54.92.

Fisher, who won bronze in both the 5,000m and 10,000m at last year’s Paris Olympics, set a new 3,000m record at the Millrose Games in New York last Saturday.

Friday’s achievement came a day after Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigtsen improved both the mile and 1500m records in a race at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in France.