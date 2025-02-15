Everton, Liverpool and Slot charged after derby melee - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Everton fans unfurl a banner. PHOTO/EVERTON

English Premiership

Everton, Liverpool and Slot charged after derby melee

Published

LONDON, England, February 15, 2025 – Everton, Liverpool and Arne Slot have been charged by the Football Association after the chaotic scenes at the end of Wednesday’s Merseyside derby at Goodison Park.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The clubs have been charged with failing to ensure their players “did not behave in an improper and/or provocative way” after the final whistle.

Liverpool head coach Slot is charged with having acted “in an improper manner and/or used insulting and/or abusive words and/or behaviour” towards referee Michael Oliver and one of his assistants, which led to the Dutchman being red-carded.

Slot’s assistant Sipke Hulshoff, who was also sent off, faces a similar charge for his behaviour both before and after he was dismissed.

The clubs, Slot and Hulshoff have until Wednesday, 19 February to respond to the charges.

The late chaos began after James Tarkowski scored a dramatic 98th-minute equaliser for Everton, which was awarded after a video assistant referee (VAR) check.

Liverpool were adamant the goal should have been disallowed because of a shove by Toffees striker Beto on Reds defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up.

Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure celebrated in front of the Liverpool fans at the final whistle before being confronted by Reds midfielder Curtis Jones, with both players sent off for second yellow-card offences.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Slot and Hulshoff were then both shown the red card after approaching Oliver on the pitch.

Reds boss Slot told a news conference on Friday that “emotions got the better of me” and he should have “acted differently”.

The draw moved Liverpool seven points clear at the top of the Premier League, with neighbours Everton rising to 15th and 10 points clear of the relegation zone.

Slot is expected to be on the touchline for Liverpool’s Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield on Sunday (14:00 GMT).

The Premier League initially reported on its website that Slot would be banned for two matches “for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language”, but that was later deleted. It is understood human error was to blame for the erroneous post.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved