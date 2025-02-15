Dream debut for Bajaber as Police beat Bidco to extend peerless run

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 15, 2025 – New signing Mohammed Bajaber scored on his debut as Kenya Police beat Bidco United 2-0 in an FKF Premier League fixture at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.

The law enforcers came to the game on the back of a 12-game winning run — contrasting fortunes to the oil merchants who are yet to triumph since their 1-0 win over Gor Mahia on December 8, last year.

Afande had the first meaningful chance after eight minutes, David Okoth’s cutback intercepted immediately by Bidco defenders with Burundian David Irishura lurking in the penalty zone.

Bajaber had the chance to open his account in the 16th minute but for a miskick after Baraka Badi had laid a delightful cross from the right flank.

Okoth then laid on another cross from the left with Irishura attempted header missing by inches before the teams went into the dressing room in a deadlock.

Police finally got their breakthrough in the 69th minute, Bajaber latching onto Irishura’s weak shot to fire a left-footed shot past David Odiwuor in Bidco’s goal.

Substitute David Simiyu then cemented the league leaders’ win two minutes later, curling a sumptuous left-footed shot, which sailed past Odiwuor despite the custodian’s best efforts to get a fingertip save on it.

The win extends Police’s lead at the top of the league to 41 points, three ahead of second-placed Tusker who face third-placed — defending champions — Gor Mahia on Sunday at the same venue.