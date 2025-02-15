Don’t ban F1 drivers for swearing – Sainz and Albon

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 15, 2025 – Williams drivers Carlos Sainz and Alex Albon say it is wrong to threaten Formula 1 drivers with bans for swearing.

Sainz, who has moved to Williams from Ferrari, said he did not agree with the move by governing body the FIA to codify a system that can mean drivers are fined or suspended for swearing or criticising officials.

Albon, who is entering his fourth season with the team, added that the drivers had already spoken privately about how to respond to the move.

“There have definitely been discussions about it,” Albon said. “It’s still ongoing about how we want to set out what we say around it. It is a delicate matter and, of course, do we think it’s right? Of course not.”

Speaking at the launch of the new Williams F1 car, Sainz said he felt drivers should be able to control themselves sufficiently not to swear in news conferences and other public forums, but that in the car it was a different matter.

Sainz said: “What we say on the [car] radio, I don’t agree with what is happening. I think you can not be too tough on these kinds of things because you cannot understand the pressure and adrenaline and the way we feel in the car when we open the radio.

“And I feel for F1 it is good to have those moments because you see the real driver.

“We are already very constrained as F1 drivers to what we can tell you about our teams, about out situations. We already have a lot of media briefings. They already tell us what to say on the radio.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“But when you hear that passion, those words, even if sometimes we swear on the radio, for me that’s a keeper in F1 and it is something we shouldn’t get rid of.”

The FIA has not explained how the new system will be applied, but last year president Mohammed Ben Sulayem said he wanted to stop drivers swearing while driving.

Sainz said the drivers have not had any clarification from the FIA.

He and Albon both drove Williams’ new 2025 car as it was unveiled at Silverstone on Friday.

Sainz explained that his first impressions were “positive”, and he said Williams’ willingness to host a day for media and sponsors and give the car its debut at the same time was indicative of the progress the team had made.

Last year, the team struggled at the start of the season as attempts to introduce new processes in the team delayed the car build. A crash-strewn 2024 season has also impacted the team financially.

Sainz, whose seat at Ferrari was taken by Lewis Hamilton, said he wanted Williams to continue to show progress in 2025 as they build towards the new regulations that will be introduced in F1 in 2026.

“It is important to keep the momentum up, keep the positive trend, the forward trajectory,” Sainz said.

“And if we manage to keep that momentum going and riding the wave in a way, that for me is the most important because Williams’ big opportunity comes more in ’26 than ’25.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Sainz shrugged off a question as to how he would feel when he sees Hamilton in a Ferrari for the first time by saying he had “been through that already” after seeing the seven-time champion’s appearance at the Ferrari factory last month.

Spaniard Sainz won four grands prix for Ferrari in his four years with the team and said he was not sure how he would feel about his inevitable fall down the field.

“I don’t know how much I am going to miss it, how much fun I am going to find it fighting for P7-P15,” Sainz said. “Maybe you need to ask me later in the year how I am finding it.

“But what I can tell you is I’m very happy and motivated, I am excited, I feel supported. I feel a team full of good, positive energy and a team principal and team that fully trusts in my abilities and wants to listen to what I have to say and I have confidence in my ability to move forward.”

Team boss James Vowles said the car was an “evolution” of last year’s model but that the team’s prime focus this year was to ensure it was best prepared for 2026, when new engine and chassis rules come on stream together for the first time in F1’s modern era.

“Everyone is aligned, and that includes Carlos and Alex, that we want to be winning championships and for that we can’t keep giving a little bit towards now because it looks better,” Vowles said.

“If you put your focus on the following year you miss out on that long-term evolution. There are bits we’re doing today that won’t come on line until 2027.

“The fact we’ve gone from 700 people to 1,000 means you’ll have low-hanging fruit of producing a better car with more performance added to it, but I consider that second to the long-term investment to get us where we need to be.”