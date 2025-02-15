Diallo could miss rest of season with ankle injury - Capital Sports
Manchester United players celebrate Amad Diallo's last minute winner against Manchester City. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED X

English Premiership

Diallo could miss rest of season with ankle injury

Published

MANCHESTER, England, February 15, 2025 – Manchester United forward Amad Diallo is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines with ankle ligament damage.

The 22-year-old Ivory Coast international posted a message on his Instagram account, external on Saturday to confirm the injury.

United are still assessing the full extent of the issue, but Diallo will be out for a number of weeks and may not return this season.

“Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season,” Diallo said in his post.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Diallo’s form has been one of the few bright points during a difficult season for United, with the winger scoring six goals in his past 14 games.

In addition, England midfielder Kobbie Mainoo, 19, has also sustained an injury and will miss Sunday’s Premier League fixture at Tottenham.

“It was a good week until two days ago when we had some problems,” United boss Ruben Amorim said at a news conference on Friday.

United are 13th in the Premier League before the match at Spurs, who are two points behind them.

