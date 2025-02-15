Burnley’s Hannibal accuses Preston’s Osmajic of racial abuse

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 15, 2025 – Burnley midfielder Hannibal Mejbri has accused Preston forward Milutin Osmajic of racially abusing him during Saturday’s goalless draw in the Championship at Deepdale.

The match was delayed for several minutes in the second half when the Tunisian reacted furiously to something that appeared to be said to him by Osmajic and Hannibal then spoke at length to referee Andrew Kitchen.

In a post on Instagram, former Manchester United player Hannibal said: “I will not be silent about what happened today. I will always call out racism whenever I hear or see it.

“That is the only way we change as a sport and a society. I am a strong person but nobody should have to experience this disgusting abuse on the pitch.”

Burnley said they were “aware of an alleged comment” and would offer their full support to the 22-year-old.

Preston said Montenegro international Osmajic “strongly refuted” claims of a comment made towards Hannibal.

Burnley said the alleged incident was reported to officials during and after the game and referee Kitchen has registered the complaint.

In a statement, Preston said: “Milutin Osmajic has strongly refuted the claims of a comment made towards Hannibal Mejbri in a post-match meeting with today’s match officials.”

Club sources have told BBC Sport a Preston player approached the Burnley changing room at full-time to check on Hannibal’s wellbeing.

Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford posted: “Kick it out, no place for that in football” on social media after the match.

BBC Sport has approached the Football Association for comment.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, Burnley boss Scott Parker said: “He’s hurt. I think everyone could see that at the time, Hannibal’s an emotional player and he was visibly very stressed by what was said.

“I don’t want to get into the real details of what was said, I’m sure it’ll come out in due course. Hannibal’s reported it and is bitterly gutted really so we’ll see what happens in the coming days.”

The two sides will meet at Deepdale again in the FA Cup fifth round on Saturday, 1 March.

In October, Osmajic was banned for eight games by the Football Association for biting Blackburn’s Owen Beck. He admitted the charge of violent conduct and was fined £15,000.