Bellingham sees red as Real held by Osasuna - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Real Madrid's Rodrygo. PHOTO/RWAL MADRID C.F.

Football

Bellingham sees red as Real held by Osasuna

Published

MADRID, Spain, February 15, 2025 – Jude Bellingham was sent off as Real Madrid missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of La Liga in a frustrating draw against Osasuna.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The England midfielder, who scored Real’s late winner at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, was shown a straight red in the 39th minute for foul and abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Bellingham’s only previous dismissal for Real came after the final whistle in a 2-2 draw at Valencia in March 2024, when he received a second yellow for complaining to the referee.

France forward Kylian Mbappe had given Real the lead at Estadio El Sadar, latching on to Federico Valverde’s inch-perfect cross to fire home his 17th league goal of the season.

But Osasuna were given a lifeline in the 58th minute after Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have fouled Ante Budimir in the box – and the home striker equalised from the spot.

After the match, Bellingham insisted he had been expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee.

“It’s difficult when a referee isn’t sure, to determine that I’ve said something that I haven’t, and as a result it kind of hinders the team,” he said.

“I think you can see clearly in the video… I remember the incident very well, it was an expression to myself.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“I’m not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He’s believed that I’ve said [something insulting] to him.

“There was no intent to insult him, there was no insult, and for that reason I think you can see there was a misunderstanding.”

In a post-match news conference boss Carlo Ancelotti explained, in Spanish except for English swearing, that Bellingham did use an expletive, but it was not aimed at the official.

“I think with Bellingham’s red card [the referee] didn’t understand the English well. I don’t think it’s something offensive,” Ancelotti added.

“I think the red card came out because the referee was nervous. Bellingham did nothing today to have been sent off, absolutely nothing.”

As the second half wore on, 10-man Real continued to push for a winner, but Mbappe wasted an opportunity to find Vinicius Jr in acres of space in the Osasuna box.

The Brazil forward carved out a chance to fire Real back in front with 15 minutes remaining, dribbling past two defenders in the area before his effort was headed off the line by Alejandro Catena.

Vinicius also dug out a back-post cross with 10 minutes remaining but Luka Modric could not direct his side-foot volley on target.

Atletico Madrid, who are two points behind Real, will go top if they win against Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will also leapfrog Real on goal difference if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved