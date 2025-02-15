Bellingham sees red as Real held by Osasuna

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MADRID, Spain, February 15, 2025 – Jude Bellingham was sent off as Real Madrid missed the chance to move four points clear at the top of La Liga in a frustrating draw against Osasuna.

The England midfielder, who scored Real’s late winner at Manchester City in the Champions League on Tuesday, was shown a straight red in the 39th minute for foul and abusive language towards referee Jose Luis Munuera Montero.

Bellingham’s only previous dismissal for Real came after the final whistle in a 2-2 draw at Valencia in March 2024, when he received a second yellow for complaining to the referee.

France forward Kylian Mbappe had given Real the lead at Estadio El Sadar, latching on to Federico Valverde’s inch-perfect cross to fire home his 17th league goal of the season.

But Osasuna were given a lifeline in the 58th minute after Eduardo Camavinga was adjudged to have fouled Ante Budimir in the box – and the home striker equalised from the spot.

After the match, Bellingham insisted he had been expressing his frustration and not insulting the referee.

“It’s difficult when a referee isn’t sure, to determine that I’ve said something that I haven’t, and as a result it kind of hinders the team,” he said.

“I think you can see clearly in the video… I remember the incident very well, it was an expression to myself.

“I’m not even directing myself towards the referee, but obviously there was a misunderstanding. He’s believed that I’ve said [something insulting] to him.

“There was no intent to insult him, there was no insult, and for that reason I think you can see there was a misunderstanding.”

In a post-match news conference boss Carlo Ancelotti explained, in Spanish except for English swearing, that Bellingham did use an expletive, but it was not aimed at the official.

“I think with Bellingham’s red card [the referee] didn’t understand the English well. I don’t think it’s something offensive,” Ancelotti added.

“I think the red card came out because the referee was nervous. Bellingham did nothing today to have been sent off, absolutely nothing.”

As the second half wore on, 10-man Real continued to push for a winner, but Mbappe wasted an opportunity to find Vinicius Jr in acres of space in the Osasuna box.

The Brazil forward carved out a chance to fire Real back in front with 15 minutes remaining, dribbling past two defenders in the area before his effort was headed off the line by Alejandro Catena.

Vinicius also dug out a back-post cross with 10 minutes remaining but Luka Modric could not direct his side-foot volley on target.

Atletico Madrid, who are two points behind Real, will go top if they win against Celta Vigo later on Saturday.

Hansi Flick’s Barcelona will also leapfrog Real on goal difference if they beat Rayo Vallecano on Monday night.