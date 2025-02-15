Bayern, Leverkusen play out barren draw in top Bundesliga clash

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LEVERKUSEN, Germany, February 15, 2025 – Defending champions Bayer Leverkusen were unable to narrow the gap at the top of the Bundesliga as they played out a goalless draw with leaders Bayern Munich.

Second-placed Leverkusen stopped Bayern from winning 12 consecutive league titles last season when they lifted the Meisterschale – the championship shield.

But Bayern have returned to the top of the table and are on course to regain the crown as they held off Xabi Alonso’s side to maintain an eight-point lead.

The visitors were by far the weaker side, with Leverkusen enjoying the majority of possession and chances while Bayern failed to register a shot until the 73rd minute.

Harry Kane has scored 21 goals this season but the striker had a quiet evening as England manager Thomas Tuchel watched on in BayArena, heading his only chance over the crossbar.

Leverkusen came agonisingly close in the first half with Jeremie Frimpong and Nathan Tella hitting the bar within five minutes of each other.

Tella proved a threat throughout the game and saw an acrobatic effort drift wide as well as a header saved off the line by Hiroki Ito during the second half.

Amine Adli had a chance to win the game in stoppage time with a close-range strike, but a smart stop from Manuel Neuer ensured Bayern left with a point.

Having already qualified for the Champions League last 16, Leverkusen looked the fresher of the two sides, but lacked a clinical edge.

Vincent Kompany’s Bayern, meanwhile, will have to turn their attention back to the Champions League play-offs as they take a 2-1 lead from the first leg against Celtic into Tuesday’s return fixture.