New pilot in town: Ndege named new FKF CEO

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – Ex-Tusker defender Harold Ndege is the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

In a statement, FKF president Hussein Mohammed congratulated Ndege on his appointment and expressed his confidence in his abilities to steer the federation to greater heights.

“Harold Ndege has his work cut out for him and we are pleased to have finalised this process. His experience in both football administration and management will be crucial in steering FKF forward,” Hussein said.

Ndege assumes the reins from Patrick Korir who resigned after the expiry of his reign at Kandanda House.

The former Nairobi City Stars CEO was appointed last year in an interim capacity following the resignation of Barry Otieno, who vied for the presidency of the federation at last December’s polls.

Hussein thanked Korir for overseeing a smooth transition and enabling the new FKF regime to settle in.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to Patrick Korir for his professionalism and dedication during this transition period. To ensure a smooth handover, Korir will continue guiding the incoming CEO in the coming weeks,” he said.

Ndege was elected after day-long deliberations of the national executive committee (NEC) amid speculation that he was mired in a three-way battle for the seat with Collins Bob Otieno and former Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 44-year-old will be tasked with the federation’s daily operations, with particular interest in enhancing governance, financial management and operational efficiency.