New pilot in town: Ndege named new FKF CEO - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Former Kenyan internationals George Sunguti and Harold Ndege. PHOTO/Timothy Olobulu

Kenyan Premier League

New pilot in town: Ndege named new FKF CEO

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – Ex-Tusker defender Harold Ndege is the new chief executive officer (CEO) of Football Kenya Federation (FKF).

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In a statement, FKF president Hussein Mohammed congratulated Ndege on his appointment and expressed his confidence in his abilities to steer the federation to greater heights.

“Harold Ndege has his work cut out for him and we are pleased to have finalised this process. His experience in both football administration and management will be crucial in steering FKF forward,” Hussein said.

Ndege assumes the reins from Patrick Korir who resigned after the expiry of his reign at Kandanda House.

The former Nairobi City Stars CEO was appointed last year in an interim capacity following the resignation of Barry Otieno, who vied for the presidency of the federation at last December’s polls.

Hussein thanked Korir for overseeing a smooth transition and enabling the new FKF regime to settle in.

“I would also like to extend my gratitude to Patrick Korir for his professionalism and dedication during this transition period. To ensure a smooth handover, Korir will continue guiding the incoming CEO in the coming weeks,” he said.

Ndege was elected after day-long deliberations of the national executive committee (NEC) amid speculation that he was mired in a three-way battle for the seat with Collins Bob Otieno and former Wazito CEO Dennis Gicheru.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The 44-year-old will be tasked with the federation’s daily operations, with particular interest in enhancing governance, financial management and operational efficiency.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved