Musiala extends Bayern Munich contract until 2030

MUNICH, Germany, February 14, 2025 – Jamal Musiala has extended his Bayern Munich contract until June 2030.

The 21-year-old Germany forward joined the Bundesliga club from Chelsea’s academy in 2019.

He initially committed to Bayern until 2026 when he signed his first professional contract at the age of 18 in March 2021.

“Bayern is one of the biggest clubs in the world. I took my first steps in professional football here and firmly believe we can achieve something big with this club in the coming years,” he said.

Musiala, who was born in Stuttgart but moved to England as a child, chose to represent Germany over England or Nigeria in 2021 and has since earned 38 caps.

He has scored 58 goals and contributed 31 assists in 193 senior appearances for Bayern, with whom he has won the Champions League and four league titles.

This season Musiala has scored 15 goals and made eight assists in 30 games for his club.

That includes 14 goal involvements in 18 Bundesliga games which have helped Bayern establish a commanding eight-point lead at the top of the table, as they aim to regain the title from second-place Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern president Herbert Hainer said: “People go to the stadium for players like Jamal Musiala.

“He’s a truly exceptional player. Sometimes you feel like the rules of gravity don’t apply to him.”