Mombasa to host first leg of Sevens Circuit, Kisumu to bring curtains down - Capital Sports
Kenya Harlequin celebrate with the National Sevens Circuit trophy. PHOTO/DK WERE

National Sevens Circuit

Mombasa to host first leg of Sevens Circuit, Kisumu to bring curtains down

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – Driftwood 7s will be the opening leg of this year’s National Sevens Circuit (NSC) in what is expected to be another thrilling season of local action.

In a schedule released by the Kenya Rugby Union (KRU), Mombasa will play host to the sevens competition on July 26-27 before attention shifts to Nakuru for the Prinsloo 7s for the second leg, a week later.

Starved for action, Nairobi rugby enthusiasts will finally get a taste of the circuit when the Christie 7s comes to town for the third leg — presumably at the RFUEA Grounds — on August 16-17.

The following leg will be staged at a venue yet-to-be-confirmed, with Kabeberi 7s, following on September 6-7.

The tournament reaches a crescendo on September 13-14 at the Lakeside city of Kisumu, which will host the Dala 7s — presumably at the Jomo Kenyatta Stadium in Mamboleo.

Defending champions Kenya Harlequin will be hoping for a successive defence of the crown they won in 2024 when they topped the circuit standings with 110 points — their first ever title in 12 years.

