Man City’s Akanji out of Madrid and Liverpool games

MANCHESTER, England, February 14, 2025 – Defender Manuel Akanji has been ruled out of Manchester City’s Champions League return with Real Madrid and their Premier League match with Liverpool amid fears he could be set for an extended absence with a muscular problem.

The Switzerland centre-back was replaced at half-time in the 3-2 defeat by Real at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday.

City face Real in the second leg next Wednesday before hosting Liverpool on Sunday, 23 February.

Manager Pep Guardiola was not asked about Akanji in the aftermath of the game but is expected to offer an update on the 29-year-old, as well as forward Jack Grealish – who was replaced in the first half – when he holds his regular media briefing on Friday before his side’s game with Newcastle on Saturday.

However, sources have said Akanji has been ruled out of City’s immediate games.

It is the latest in a series of defensive injury problems Guardiola has had to deal with this season which he has repeatedly stated is the major reason for City’s below-par performances and results.

Defenders John Stones, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias have all just returned from recent absences.

Stones was used in central midfield in midweek as Guardiola tried to cover for the hole left by Ballon d’Or winner Rodri, who ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in his right knee during City’s 2-2 draw with Arsenal in September.

Guardiola did include new signing Nico Gonzalez in his squad to face Real, but the Spanish midfielder was left on the bench throughout the defeat after being forced off with injury in the first half of his debut at Leyton Orient last Saturday.

