Kubu ‘over the moon’ after debut Shujaa call-up for World Series

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – Kabras Sugar RFC’s Jone Kubu says the opportunity to play for the national rugby 7s team is beyond his wildest dreams.

Kubu says he never thought that one day he would be playing for the famed Shujaa at the World Rugby Series.

“Never in my wildest dreams did I ever think that I would be coming to represent Kenya. I just thought that I would be coming to playing rugby and help in some way but to be here, I am grateful and I thank God for blessing me with this beautiful talent,” he said.

The Fijian was handed a debut call-up by head coach Kelvin ‘Bling’ Wambua for the fourth leg of the series, set for Vancouver on February 21-22.

Kubu has played before in national team colours, but for the national 15s side — Kenya Simbas.

He is eager to put his best foot forward for his adopted country as they seek an improved performance in Canada after a 10th place finish in Perth, Australia.

“Transitioning from the longer version to the shorter version is not easy. There’s a huge difference between the two, fitness-wise. But…yeah…like I said, we have been working with the boys in the last couple of weeks so I think I am ready,” Kubu said.

A gloss on his 7s debut would be a potential clash between his adopted country and his motherland at some stage of the series.

Kubu says he is relishing such a clash and keeping his fingers crossed.

“I take the advice of my folks back home…it doesn’t matter who you are up against. You are representing your adopted country and your birthplace so if we get to play against Fiji, it will be one of the most memorable moments of my life,” he said.

Kenya are in Pool A of the fourth leg, along with Argentina, France and Great Britain.