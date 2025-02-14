Ingebrigtsen breaks two indoor world records - Capital Sports
Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen celebrates victory in Munich

Ingebrigtsen breaks two indoor world records

LIEVIN, France, February 14, 2025 – Jakob Ingebrigtsen has smashed the indoor world records for both the mile and 1,500m in a race at the World Athletics Indoor Tour Gold meeting in France.

The 24-year-old Norwegian finished the mile in a time of three minutes 45.14 seconds at the Arena Stade Couvert in Lievin.

That saw the reigning Olympic 5,000m champion beat a time of 3:46.63 ran by Yared Nuguse of the United States at the Millrose Games in New York last Saturday.

Ingebrigtsen also broke the indoor 1,500m record he set on the same track three years ago, clocking 3:29.63 and then holding on for the final half-lap to add the mile record.

“It feels amazing. This is what happens in Lievin,” Ingebrigtsen said.

“I’m a very happy man. You have to be focused for the whole race. It’s tough, but it’s worth it.”

