Great Britain's Keely Hodgkinson wins the women's 800m as Ethiopia's Tsige Duguma and Mary Moraa finish second and third. PHOTO/TEAM KENYA X

Athletics

Hodgkinson pulls out of record attempt through injury

Published

BIRMINGHAM, England, February 14, 2025 – Olympic 800m champion Keely Hodgkinson has withdrawn from the Keely Klassic because of a hamstring injury.

The Briton was aiming to break the women’s 800m world indoor record at the eponymous athletics meeting on Saturday in Birmingham.

Hodgkinson has not confirmed a timeline for her recovery but it is understood she is targeting the World Indoor Championships in March.

“I won’t lie – when I got the news this afternoon I shed a tear,” the 22-year-old said.

“I’ve worked so hard for this moment and was in the best shape of my life. I’m absolutely gutted that I won’t be able to race for the fans, especially after so many have bought tickets to see me try and break the world record.”

The women’s 800m indoor record is currently held by Jolanda Ceplak, who set a time of one minute 55.82 seconds in 2002.

Hodgkinson, who sustained the issue in her final training session before the event, said she will be in attendance at Utilita Arena in Birmingham.

