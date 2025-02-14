Fifth edition of Basketball Africa League to tip off in Morocco

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – The fifth edition of the Basketball Africa League (BAL) will tip off on Saturday (April 5) in Rabat, Morocco with the finals slated for Pretoria, South Africa on June 14.

BAL President Amadou Gallo Fall says the fifth milestone aims to build on the gains of previous editions, which have heightened the level of passion and talent in Africa.

“Our milestone fifth season will build on that momentum and further showcase the level of talent and passion for basketball in Africa, including through the first BAL games in Morocco and the first BAL Finals in South Africa,” Fall said.

The president further said the continent has a lot to be proud of from the first four editions, noting how the effects of the competition have been felt on and off the court.

“We have seen tremendous growth over the BAL’s first four seasons in the level of on-court competition, attendance, and engagement from fans and partners in Africa and globally,” he said.

It will be the first time for Morocco to host the opening leg as well as for South Africa to host the final.

The 2025 BAL season will feature the top 12 club teams from 12 African countries playing 48 games in Rabat, Dakar, Kigali, and Pretoria.

The 12 teams will once again be divided into three conferences of four teams each: Kalahari; Sahara; and Nile conferences.

Each conference features 12 games in which each team will face the other three in its conference twice.

The Kalahari Conference group phase will take place from April 5 – April 13 at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Sports Complex in Rabat.

The Sahara Conference group phase will take place from April 26 – May 4 at the Dakar Arena in Senegal.

Meanwhile, the Nile Conference group phase will take place from May 17 – May 25 at BK Arena in Kigali.

Eight teams from across the three conferences will qualify for the Playoffs at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria, which will tip off on June 6 and culminate with the finals on June 14.

The national league champions from seven countries – Angola, Egypt, Morocco, Nigeria, Rwanda, Senegal, and Tunisia — have qualified automatically for the competition, in addition to five other teams who secured their tickets via the Road to the BAL qualifying tournaments.

Among them will be Kenya’s Nairobi City Thunder who are debuting in the competition.

Angolan giants Petro de Luanda are the defending champions, having become the first sub-Saharan side to claim the prestigious crown courtesy of a 107-94 win over Egypt’s Al Ahly at last year’s final in Kigali.

Rwanda Development Board, NIKE, Jordan Brand, and Wilson will return as BAL Foundational Partners in addition to Castle Lite, Hennessy and RwandAir.

Apart from the competition among the elites, BAL will once again collaborate with its partners to conduct youth development and social impact programming in all four markets.

These include Jr. NBA, coaching and referee clinics, environmental days of service, BAL Innovation Summit, media engagement sessions, as well as camps and workshops for young women as part of BAL4HER — BAL’s platform for advancing gender equality in African sports.