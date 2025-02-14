Emotions got better of me – Slot on derby red card

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, February 14, 2025 – Arne Slot said “emotions got the better of me” as the Liverpool head coach waits to learn his punishment after being sent off in Wednesday’s Merseyside derby.

Dutchman Slot, 46, was shown a red card after approaching referee Michael Oliver on the pitch following the full-time whistle at Goodison Park.

Everton scored a 98th-minute equaliser in a dramatic conclusion to the 2-2 draw, in which Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones were both also sent off after the game had ended.

About the incident which led to his red card, Slot said on Friday: “There is an ongoing process now and I have to respect that.”

He added: “Emotions got the better of me. If I could do that differently, if I look back I would love to do that differently, and I hope to do that differently next time.”

As it stands, Slot will be on the touchline for Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield (14:00 GMT) while the Football Association reviews Oliver’s report and decides whether it will take further action.

The Premier League initially reported on its website that Slot would be banned for two matches “for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language” – but that was later deleted. It is understood human error was to blame for the erroneous post.

Liverpool were adamant that James Tarkowski’s late leveller, which was checked by the video assistant referee (VAR), should have been ruled out for a shove on defender Ibrahima Konate in the build-up.

But Slot, who was unable to speak to the media after Wednesday’s match because of his red card, also voiced frustration over the amount of stoppage time played, after five minutes were initially added.

“I think what happened was that the extra five minutes ended up being eight. It happened a lot,” said Slot, whose assistant Sipke Hulshoff was also sent off.

“I should have acted differently after the game, but it’s an emotional sport and sometimes individuals make wrong decisions and that’s definitely what I did.”

Liverpool midfielder Jones reacted to Doucoure celebrating the result in front of the away fans, leading to players from both sides squaring up before the pair were shown second yellow cards.

“I like a lot that he stands up for the team, but there are also other ways for the team and fans to do that,” Slot said about Jones.

“I will talk with him about that. It is the same for me, I should have acted differently after the game as well.”

Liverpool are seven points clear of Arsenal at the top of the Premier League with 14 games remaining in Slot’s first season in charge of the Reds.

Moyes has sympathy for Slot

Everton manager David Moyes said he “feels a bit” for Liverpool counterpart Slot after his sending off.

Moyes, who returned to Goodison Park in January, has guided the Toffees 10 points clear of relegation, with the Liverpool draw coming after three straight league wins.

The 61-year-old said: “It was an emotional night for everybody. I feel a bit for Arne Slot because this is the thing, when I was a younger manager, I was always getting involved in heated things.

“It shows he cares about his club and he’s fighting for his players.”

Everton midfielder Doucoure was targeted with racist abuse on social media following Wednesday’s match, and Merseyside Police have opened an investigation.

Asked about Doucoure, Moyes said: “He’s fine. I was disappointed that he got himself sent off. The club will look at the situation here as we go along.”

He added: “It still doesn’t mean that people can abuse you and if they have then it’s completely wrong.”

Moyes, whose side travel to Crystal Palace on Saturday (17:30), confirmed forward Iliman Ndiaye, the club’s top scorer this season, suffered a medial ligament injury in the derby.

A timescale for his return is not yet known but “it will certainly be a few weeks”, Moyes said.