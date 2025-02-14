Big Boost for City Thunder as national champs sign deal with insurance firm

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 14, 2025 – Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) Premier League champions Nairobi City Thunder have signed a short-term partnership with insurance firm, Turaco, ahead of a busy season.

The club’s CEO Colin Rasmussen says the partnership will not only benefit NCT but also spread awareness on the importance of a healthy lifestyle.

“We are grateful to Turaco for their support. This is a company that has inclusion at its core so our values are very aligned. A healthy lifestyle is a core part of sports so it’s also important to us to work with partners that promote wellbeing and make healthcare more accessible,” Rasmussen said.

NCT are looking to defend their national league title that they won last season during which they went unbeaten.

They will also be competing in the prestigious Basketball Africa League (BAL) Elite stage after they won the Elite 16 qualifiers held last year in Nairobi.

The Brad Ibs-coached side rumbled into the high table of African basketball when they beat Uganda’s City Oilers 72-62 in the semis of the East Division in December last year.

Consequently, they became the first Kenyan team in history to make it that far in the competition.

They then added the icing to the cake with a 99-86 victory over Cape Verde’s Kriol Star in the final.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

During that tournament, Turaco came on board as a partner — a relationship that has now been extended to September this year.

Speaking at the same time, Turaco CEO Ted Pantone expressed the firm’s excitement at partnering with Kenya’s basketball giants.

“We are excited to be a part of Nairobi City Thunder’s journey and to help inspire young people in Kenya to reach for their dreams. Supporting this team reflects our commitment to fostering talent, reducing barriers to achieving dreams, and ensuring that everyone can take bold steps forward—both on and off the court. What the team has achieved with the Basketball Africa League qualification is incredible, and we know even greater things are on the horizon,” he said.

Under the partnership, NCT will receive office space that comes equipped with an outdoor basketball court to support their operations.

The national champions will be in league action on Saturday evening, against United States International University (USIU) at the Nyayo Stadium.

They then complete their weekend fixtures against University of Nairobi (UoN) Terrorists at the same venue on Sunday.