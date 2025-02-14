Anthony redemption song continues with goal against Gent in Conference League - Capital Sports
Anthony after their win over Gent. PHOTO/REAL BETIS BALOMPIE

English Premiership

Anthony redemption song continues with goal against Gent in Conference League

Published

GENT, Belgium, February 14, 2025 – Antony scored on his European debut for Real Betis as they put themselves in a commanding position to reach the last 16 of the Conference League with a 3-0 victory over Belgium’s Gent.

The Manchester United loanee opened the scoring for the Spanish side with a brilliant low curling strike from the edge of the box.

The 24-year-old Brazil winger was also involved in Betis’ second goal, passing to Isco who then set up Cedric Bakambu to fire home from close range.

Sergi Altimira slotted in at the back post to complete the win with six minutes remaining as Manuel Pellegrini’s side secured a healthy lead before the return fixture in Seville next week.

Antony opened his league account for Betis on Saturday in a 3-2 defeat at Celta Vigo in only his second game for the club.

He became the second most expensive player in Manchester United’s history behind Paul Pogba when he signed from Ajax in August 2022 for £81.3m.

However, his performances have not lived up to expectations and he has scored just once in the Premier League since April 2023.

Betis are one of four teams who could face league phase winners Chelsea in the next stage of the competition along with Gent, Denmark’s Copenhagen or German side Heidenheim.

