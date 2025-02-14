Akanji to undergo surgery and miss up to 10 weeks - Capital Sports
Manchester City's Manuel Akanji. PHOTO/MANCHESTER CITY X

English Premiership

Akanji to undergo surgery and miss up to 10 weeks

Published

MANCHESTER, England, February 14, 2025 – Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji will require surgery on a thigh injury and is expected to be absent for up to 10 weeks.

Switzerland international Akanji, 29, sustained the injury in Tuesday’s 3-2 Champions League knockout phase play-off defeat by Real Madrid at Etihad Stadium.

“He has surgery on Saturday. Eight to 10 weeks out,” manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.

The groin injury suffered by Jack Grealish in the same first-leg match is less serious. However, Guardiola said he does not think the England international will be available for Saturday’s Premier League home game against Newcastle United.

On Grealish, Guardiola said: “It’s not as tough as what Manu [Akanji] has done, but I don’t know if he will be ready tomorrow.

“I don’t think so, but we will assess him.”

Akanji has started 20 of City’s 24 Premier League games this season, among 30 appearances across all competitions.

City, who lost key defensive midfielder Rodri when he ruptured his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) in September, are fifth in the Premier League – with last season’s champions 16 points adrift of leaders Liverpool.

Akanji’s injury comes after fellow defenders John Stones, Nathan Ake and Ruben Dias only recently returned from absences.

“We only wish the best recovery for Manu [Akanji]. The effort he has done this season has been unbelievable,” Guardiola said.

“Him and Nathan [Ake] have played in difficult conditions. Help the team in [an] emergency. Helped in right-back.

“In the end the body said enough is enough.”

