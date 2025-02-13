What happens now after Slot’s red card?

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LIVERPOOL, England, February 13, 2025 – Liverpool boss Arne Slot was shown a red card at the end of Wednesday’s dramatic 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park.

The Premier League initially reported on its website that Slot would be banned for two matches as a result, but that was later deleted.

So what actually happens next and could he face any punishment from the football authorities?

What happened?

Wednesday’s game ended in chaos, with Everton captain James Tarkowski scoring an equaliser in the 98th minute.

Everton’s Abdoulaye Doucoure and Liverpool’s Curtis Jones were then sent off after the final whistle, following second yellow cards.

Slot was also dismissed – along with assistant Sipke Hulshoff – with the Reds adamant Tarkowski’s goal should have been ruled out for a shove in the build-up.

The Dutchman had walked on to the pitch at full-time and exchanged words with one of the assistant referees before shaking hands with referee Michael Oliver, who immediately showed Slot a red card.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Neither Slot nor Hulshoff were allowed to speak to the media after the match.

What did the Premier League say?

On Thursday morning, the Premier League wrote in an article titled ‘Which players are suspended’ that Slot was dismissed “for using offensive, insulting, or abusive language”. It added he was “handed a two-match touchline ban”.

The paragraph was live for about an hour before it was deleted. It is understood human error was to blame for the erroneous post.

What will the FA do?

BBC Sport contacted the Football Association, which said it needed to review Oliver’s report before making a decision whether to take further action.

The FA has three working days to do that, meaning it still may not come before Sunday’s Premier League match against Wolves at Anfield.

Slot served a touchline ban in the Carabao Cup quarter-final with Southampton in December after collecting three yellow cards but those cautions do not immediately impact the 46-year-old.

They could, however, be aggravating factors taken into account during any hearing, if Slot is charged and decides to have one.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Liverpool are seven points clear at the top of the Premier League with 14 games left to play.

What happens if Slot is banned?

If Slot does receive a touchline ban, he will be banned from the dugout and touchline from two hours before kick-off until two hours after the match has finished.

That would mean the Dutchman cannot oversee the pre-match warm-up, and he would also not be able to communicate directly with his staff or players during the match.

However, he would be permitted to communicate with his staff via phone or a ‘runner’.

Additionally, he could still deliver pre-match, half-time and post-match team talks to his players from inside the dressing room and conduct media interviews before and after the match.