Boavista's new signings. PHOTO/BOAVISTA FC X

Strugglers Boavista sign nine players in one day

Published

LISBON, Portugal, February 13, 2025 – Boavista have adopted a bold strategy in their fight against relegation from the Portuguese top flight – signing nine players in one day.

The club are six points adrift at the bottom of the Primeira Liga having won just twice in 21 games this season, with their most recent victory more than three months ago.

On Wednesday the Porto-based club announced the signings of nine free agents, a day after Fifa lifted a transfer ban that had prevented the club from making signings in each of the past five transfer windows.

Former Sevilla goalkeeper Tomas Vaclik, 35, ex-Paris Saint-Germain defender Layvin Kurzawa, 32, and former Chelsea midfielder Marco van Ginkel, 32, are among the new arrivals.

Defenders Osman Kakay, Sidoine Fogning, Vitalii Lystov and Steven Vitoria have also joined the club, as have forwards Moussa Kone and Gboly Ariyibi.

Sierra Leone and former Queens Park Rangers defender Kakay was born in London, while American winger Ariyibi is a product of Southampton’s academy.

Boavista unveiled all nine signings two days after appointing manager Lito Vidigal following the dismissal of Cristiano Bacci.

The new signings could make their debuts in Boavista’s home league match against Estrela da Amadora on Friday.

