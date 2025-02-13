Rising Stars pooled in tough group for Afcon Under 20

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2025 – The national under 20 football team will play Zambia, Senegal and Sierra Leone at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C with the four teams during Wednesday’s official draw for the competition in Cairo — where Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters are situated.

Coach Salim Babu’s charges will be debuting at the competition as are Sierra Leone.

On the other hand, Senegal and Zambia have a storied history in the tournament, having both won it.

The West Africans are the defending champions, beating Gambia 2-0 at the last edition in Egypt, two years ago, to lift the crown.

The Teranga Lions have featured at the competition six times, won it once and qualified for the Under 20 World Cup on four occasions (2015, 2017, 2019, 2023).

On the other hand, Zambia boast 10 appearances, winning their only crown in 2017 and qualifying for the global competition thrice (1999, 2007 and 2017).

The Rising Stars secured their maiden ticket to the competition despite losing 2-1 to Tanzania in the final of October’s Cecafa qualifiers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The continental bonanza kicks off on April 26-May 18 this year, with the top four finishers earning passage to the Under 20 World Cup, slated for Chile in September 27-October 19.

Final Pools for Under 20 Afcon

Group A: Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), UNIFAC 2, Ghana, Tanzania

Group B: Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa

Group C: Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone