Rising Stars pooled in tough group for Afcon Under 20 - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

The Rising Stars line up before a past match at the CECAFA U20 Championship. PHOTO/CECAFA/X

Harambee Stars

Rising Stars pooled in tough group for Afcon Under 20

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2025 – The national under 20 football team will play Zambia, Senegal and Sierra Leone at this year’s Africa Cup of Nations in Abidjan, Ivory Coast.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Rising Stars have been pooled in Group C with the four teams during Wednesday’s official draw for the competition in Cairo — where Confederation of African Football (Caf) headquarters are situated.

Coach Salim Babu’s charges will be debuting at the competition as are Sierra Leone.

On the other hand, Senegal and Zambia have a storied history in the tournament, having both won it.

The West Africans are the defending champions, beating Gambia 2-0 at the last edition in Egypt, two years ago, to lift the crown.

The Teranga Lions have featured at the competition six times, won it once and qualified for the Under 20 World Cup on four occasions (2015, 2017, 2019, 2023).

On the other hand, Zambia boast 10 appearances, winning their only crown in 2017 and qualifying for the global competition thrice (1999, 2007 and 2017).

The Rising Stars secured their maiden ticket to the competition despite losing 2-1 to Tanzania in the final of October’s Cecafa qualifiers.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The continental bonanza kicks off on April 26-May 18 this year, with the top four finishers earning passage to the Under 20 World Cup, slated for Chile in September 27-October 19.

Final Pools for Under 20 Afcon

Group A: Cote d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), UNIFAC 2, Ghana, Tanzania

Group B: Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, South Africa

Group C: Kenya, Zambia, Senegal, Sierra Leone

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved