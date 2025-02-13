Police keen to rival Gor, Leopards as Kenya’s biggest club

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2025 – Kenya Police FC patron Raymond Omollo is hopeful that the club will soon develop a fanbase that rivals that of Gor Mahia and AFC Leopards.

Omollo says that a mammoth fanbase will open up a myriad of opportunities for both the men and women’s teams.

“There are other clubs that are much older and with a bigger fanbase…like Gor Mahia and AFC (Leopards). As a club, we are looking forward to days when we will have a significant fanbase because beyond what the Executive team is doing, you also need the fans. You need them to cheer on the players and to expand the resources required to sustain the team,” he said.

The patron further committed to helping both teams — Kenya Police and Kenya Police Bullets — to transform into professional outfits that will be the envy of many.

“As a patron, we take the challenge seriously of the need to engage everybody and expand the pool of those who will support these football clubs. We aspire to deliver in terms of our professionalise the clubs and that means being accountable and transparent with our books as well as on the field as well,” he said. Principal Secretary of the Ministry of Interior and Coordination of National Government, Raymond Omollo, speaks during a gala dinner at Serena Hotel. PHOTO/MINISTRY OF INTERIOR AND COORDINATION OF NATIONAL GOVERNMENT

Kenya Police lead the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League table with 38 points from 20 games — same as second-placed Tusker who have an inferior goal difference.

They made their maiden appearance at the continental level, competing in this season’s Confederations Cup where they were eliminated by Egypt’s Zamalek.

On the other, Bullets won their first Women’s Premier League (WPL) title, last season, finishing the season unbeaten on 49 points. New Police FC signing Mohammed Bajaber with teammates and members of Kenya Police Bullets. PHOTO/MINISTRY OF INTERIOR AND COORDINATION OF NATIONAL GOVERNMENT

They lead the log with 29 points from 14 games, one more than second-placed Kibera Soccer Women.

Omollo, also the Principal Secretary in the ministry of interior and coordination of national government, credited the management of both teams for their tireless dedication.

“Many of us have full time jobs and haven’t been able to attend as many matches as we would have loved. I thank the Executive for the way they have been dedicated to attending the matches of the boys and girls. It is not easy especially when you have something to do over the weekend and have to put aside,” he said.

Omollo was speaking during a gala dinner at the Serena Hotel to celebrate and support the advancement of sports, community development, and the strengthening of community policing through sports.

The men’s team are in action against bottom-placed Bidco United at the Kenyatta Stadium in Machakos on Saturday.