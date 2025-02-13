Police investigate Doucoure racist abuse after derby

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 13, 2025 – Liverpool and Everton have jointly condemned online racist abuse received by Everton midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure, while Merseyside Police have opened an investigation.

Doucoure, 32, was targeted on social media following his side’s 2-2 draw with Liverpool in the Merseyside derby at Goodison Park on Wednesday.

Chief superintendent Claire Doyle of Merseyside Police, external said: “We have successfully prosecuted so-called fans for racist abuse and they have been handed football banning orders along with a criminal record for their behaviour.

“If you have any information in relation please let us know because it could help our ongoing enquiries.”

A joint statement, external by the clubs described the abuse as “reprehensible” and condemned it “in the strongest possible terms”.

“Together, the two clubs will work with Merseyside Police, who are conducting an investigation with the aim of identifying the individuals responsible,” the clubs said.

“We also encourage people who witness or experience online abuse to report and highlight it to the social media platforms on which it appears.

“We must all, including the social media companies, take a zero-tolerance stance. Platforms need to take accountability and action to ban such abusers.

“Racism and hate has no place online, in our stadiums or in our communities.”

The Premier League has also issued a statement in support of Doucoure, saying it was “appalled” by the abuse he had received.

“We join Everton and Liverpool in strongly condemning this abhorrent abuse and have offered our full support to Abdoulaye and the club,” said the Premier League, external.

“We are working with the relevant social media companies and authorities to help ensure that any individuals identified and found guilty of discrimination face the strongest possible consequences, including club bans and legal prosecution.

“Football is for everyone and there is no place for discrimination in our game or anywhere in society.”

Doucoure’s online racial abuse follows recent cases involving England defender Kyle Walker, Newcastle United’s Joe Willock and Manchester City’s Khadija Shaw.

In a recent interview with BBC Sport, Samuel Okafor, chief executive of anti-discrimination body Kick It Out (KIO), said the level of abuse in English football had “reached crisis point”.

Doucoure will miss Everton’s Premier League match against Crystal Palace on Saturday (17:30 GMT) through suspension. He was shown a second yellow card after the full-time whistle on Wednesday following a scuffle with Liverpool’s Curtis Jones.