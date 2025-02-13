Maybets Launches 'Romance Na Punch' promo campaign for Valentines - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sports

Maybets Launches ‘Romance Na Punch’ promo campaign for Valentines

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – As love fills the air this Valentine’s season, Maybets is adding a romantic twist to the celebration with an exciting promotion dubbed Romance na Punch ya Maybets App! From Thursday, 13th February to Sunday, 16th February 2025, Maybets is giving punters a chance to feel the taste of love and luck with amazing rewards.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

This special Valentine’s promotion is designed to reward both new and existing users with an opportunity to win a KES 500 bonus. Each day, 100 lucky winners will be randomly selected, making a total of 400 winners across the four-day campaign.

Participating in this exciting campaign is simple and straightforward.

For new users, they will be required to download the Maybets App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, Sign up and create your account to join the Maybets community.

For Existing Users, they just need to simply log into their Maybets App using their credentials then place a bet.

To qualify for the promo, one is required to place a bet of Sh49 or more on any of the following:

  • Pre-match Games
  • Live Games
  • Casino Games
  • Crash Games
  • Virtual Games

Each day, 100 lucky winners will be randomly selected by the Maybets Promotion System and awarded a Sh500 bonus.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.
In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved