Maybets Launches ‘Romance Na Punch’ promo campaign for Valentines

NAIROBI, Kenya, Feb 13 – As love fills the air this Valentine’s season, Maybets is adding a romantic twist to the celebration with an exciting promotion dubbed Romance na Punch ya Maybets App! From Thursday, 13th February to Sunday, 16th February 2025, Maybets is giving punters a chance to feel the taste of love and luck with amazing rewards.

This special Valentine’s promotion is designed to reward both new and existing users with an opportunity to win a KES 500 bonus. Each day, 100 lucky winners will be randomly selected, making a total of 400 winners across the four-day campaign.

Participating in this exciting campaign is simple and straightforward.

For new users, they will be required to download the Maybets App from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store, Sign up and create your account to join the Maybets community.

For Existing Users, they just need to simply log into their Maybets App using their credentials then place a bet.

To qualify for the promo, one is required to place a bet of Sh49 or more on any of the following:

Pre-match Games

Live Games

Casino Games

Crash Games

Virtual Games

Each day, 100 lucky winners will be randomly selected by the Maybets Promotion System and awarded a Sh500 bonus.