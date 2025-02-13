Jackson out for up to eight weeks – Maresca

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LONDON, England, February 13, 2025 – Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has confirmed forward Nicolas Jackson has been ruled out for “around six to eight weeks” with a hamstring injury.

The 23-year-old came off injured against West Ham two weeks ago and, although Maresca was initially hopeful the Senegal striker had avoided a major setback, scans have since revealed the problem to be worse than feared.

Jackson has scored nine goals so far this season, making him Chelsea’s second-top goalscorer behind Cole Palmer with 14.

It leaves the Blues without a recognised number nine after Spaniard Marc Guiu, who replaced Jackson at West Ham, picked up a serious groin injury in the same match.

“Nico [Jackson] will be out until the international break, probably available after the international break,” Maresca said.

“We knew it was a muscular problem, but not how important it was. His reaction was quite good, so we all thought it wasn’t a big injury.

“Unfortunately, he had the scan, and it is an important one – he will be out for around six to eight weeks.”

Palmer and Christopher Nkunku are likely to deputise up front, with the latter starting in the 2-1 FA Cup fourth-round defeat by Brighton.

Wingers Pedro Neto, Noni Madueke and Tyrique George were also mentioned as possible alternatives by the Chelsea boss.

Maresca’s side, who are fourth in the Premier League, visit Brighton again in the league on Friday.

The Italian confirmed Reece James is available for the match and that the right-back’s absence from Saturday’s FA Cup tie was a planned rest as he continues to be carefully managed having only just returned from a hamstring injury.