Manchester United players celebrate their FA Cup win. PHOTO/MANCHESTER UNITED TWITTER

English Premiership

FA Cup to use semi-automated offsides for first time

Published

LONDON, England, February 13, 2025 – Semi-automated offside technology will be used in English domestic football for the first time during the fifth round of the FA Cup.

On Thursday the Football Association, external announced that the technology will be used in the seven games taking place at Premier League stadiums.

The FA added that “following successful live operation in the Emirates FA Cup, the Premier League will look to implement the system later this season”.

Premier League clubs unanimously approved its use for the 2024-25 season in April, with a planned introduction date of October 2024, although that was delayed to allow for further testing of the technology.

Uefa introduced semi-automated offside technology in the Champions League at the start of the 2022-2023 campaign.

“Semi-Automated Offside Technology will provide more efficient placement of the virtual offside line, based on optical player tracking, and produce virtual graphics to ensure an enhanced in-stadium and broadcast experience for supporters,” the FA said.

“The operation of Semi-Automated Offside Technology does not change the accuracy of the decision making but enhances the speed and efficiency of the process.”

Video assistant referees [VAR] will also be active across all eight FA Cup fifth-round ties, including the match at Championship side Preston, with referees making in-stadium VAR announcements.

The fifth round is scheduled for the weekend of Saturday, 1 March.

