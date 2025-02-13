Chebet ‘salivating’ for world title after conquering Paris Olympics

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 13, 2025 – Double Olympic champion Beatrice Chebet has set her sights on clinching the world title at this year’s championships in Tokyo.

Chebet says a world title would be a perfect addition to her medal collection.

” My focus is on the World Championships in Tokyo where I am hoping to win gold. That is only medal missing in my collection and I would love to have it. I would like to win at least one gold because I have not made up my mind on whether I’ll double,” the double world record holder said.

The 25-year-old clocked 14:54.33 to clinch silver in the women’s 5000m at the last edition of the global championships in Budapest.

She finished second behind fellow Kenyan, and triple Olympic champion, Faith Kipyegon, who ran 14:53.88 to bag gold on her debut in the 12-and-a-half-lap race.

So much water has passed under the bridge since then, Chebet getting her pound of flesh at the Paris Olympics when she timed 14:28.56 to win the 5000m title on her debut at the quadrennial games.

The World Cross Country champion put the gloss on a fine year when she broke the world record for the women’s 5k at Cursa del Nassos in Barcelona — clocking 13:54 on her way to victory.

This, to add to the world record for the women’s 10,000m (28:54.14), set at the Prefontaine Classic in Oregon in late-May.

With much expectations on her narrow shoulders, Chebet is quick not to set any lofty ambitions for herself — as far as another world record is concerned.

“2024 was a great year…we can’t complain. This year also began with a bang, I crossed over to the New Year with a world record in the women’s 5k. It is too early to start talking about another world record now. If it comes, it comes because records are meant to be broken,” she said.

Chebet is expected to begin her track and field season with the Diamond League circuit before the national trials for the World Championships.

Her only race this year is at the Elgoibar Cross Country in Spain where she clocked 25:49 to finish first in the senior women’s.