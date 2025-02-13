Celtic could face Uefa action over Israel banner

0 SHARES Share Tweet

GLASGOW, Scotland, February 13, 2025 – Celtic could face another Uefa fine over a banner displayed by their fans during the Champions League play-off first leg against Bayern Munich.

The banner relating to Israel was unveiled by supporters at half-time and remained in place for the majority of the second half.

The control, ethics and disciplinary committee of European football’s governing body will assess reports from the game and decide on its next steps.

Uefa will decide whether the banner contained a political, provocative or offensive message.

Hundreds of Celtic fans held up red sheets of paper in the seats below where the banner – which read ‘Show Israel the red card’ – was displayed.

Celtic avoided a ban on supporters attending the second leg in Munich next Tuesday despite receiving a previous disciplinary notice from Uefa after a smoke bomb was thrown on to the pitch at Aston Villa in January.

But, while a suspended ban remains in place, Uefa decided to impose a £8,400 fine for throwing fireworks, with no additional penalty.

Celtic were fined £15,200 after fans displayed “provocative messages of an offensive nature” during a Champions League match against Atletico Madrid last season.

The club had warned their supporters before the match not to display Palestinian flags during the game.

Celtic were also fined £15,350 by Uefa in 2022 after their fans displayed an anti-monarchy banner during a game with RB Leipzig and £13,000 over a similar banner against Shakhtar Donetsk two months earlier.

Prior to that, they were fined £12,900 for a banner shown during a home game against Lazio in 2019; £20,000 for another incident in a 2017 Champions League qualifier against Linfield; and £8,600 for displaying Palestinian flags the following year against Israeli side Hapoel Beer Sheva.