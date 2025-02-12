Rodri banner gave Vinicius Jr ‘more strength’ v Man City

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, February 12, 2025 – Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr said the display of a banner highlighting Rodri’s Ballon d’Or win before kick-off at Manchester City motivated him even more to win the Champions League play-off first leg.

Spain midfielder Rodri claimed the prestigious honour ahead of the Brazil winger last October, with Real boycotting the ceremony in Paris because they felt their player had deserved the award.

The large banner unfurled by City fans on Tuesday night at Etihad Stadium showed Rodri kissing the Ballon d’Or alongside the words “Stop crying your heart out”.

However, a last-minute Jude Bellingham goal ensured it was Real who were celebrating at full-time as they won 3-2.

“I saw the banner,” Vinicius Jr told Movistar.

“Whenever the opposing fans do things like that they give me more strength to have a great game and here I have done it.”

This was the fourth successive season – and the fifth in six – that the two teams have met in the knockout stages of the tournament.

Real won on penalties when the pair faced off in the quarter-finals last year and Carlo Ancelotti’s side went on to win their 15th title.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

“They know our history, everything we do in this competition,” Vinicius Jr added.

“It is the fifth time we come here, it is always very cold, but this time we have won and we have to continue this.”

The two sides meet in Madrid in the second leg next Wednesday.

Bellingham delivers more last-gasp heroics

Bellingham memorably scored a last-minute goal for England against Slovakia to send their Euro 2024 last-16 match into extra time, and he delivered the late heroics once again in Manchester.

“It was a big goal,” Real boss Carlo Ancelotti told Amazon Prime.

“He played a fantastic game and was always dangerous. It was a top game for him.”

Bellingham, who has scored 11 goals in all competitions this season, added: “It was a weird one. We played some of our best football of the season and ended up behind.

“I don’t care what form City are in they are still an unbelievable team. It’s always tricky to play against them and we finally took the chance at the end.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

On next week’s second leg, he added: “It’s always good to take a lead back home and I’m sure the Bernabeu will come through for us.

“It seems like there is up and downs in these knockout games. It’s not just game management, it’s tactical and it’s psychological as well.”