No alcohol at 2034 World Cup, says Saudi ambassador - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Saudi Arabia's King Abdullah Sports City stadium

Football

No alcohol at 2034 World Cup, says Saudi ambassador

Published

LONDON, England, February 12, 2025 – No alcohol will be allowed at the 2034 World Cup in Saudi Arabia, says the country’s ambassador to the United Kingdom.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

In an interview on LBC, Prince Khalid bin Bandar Al Saud said alcohol would not be sold anywhere during the tournament, including hotels.

Fifa confirmed Saudi Arabia would host the men’s World Cup in 2034.

“At the moment, we don’t allow alcohol,” Prince Khalid told LBC., external

“Plenty of fun can be had without alcohol – it’s not 100% necessary and if you want to drink after you leave, you’re welcome to, but at the moment we don’t have alcohol.”

Asked whether that meant fans would be able to drink once they returned their hotels, as was the case at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, he added: “No, there is no alcohol at all.

“Rather like our weather, it’s a dry country.

“Everyone has their own culture. We’re happy to accommodate people within the boundaries of our culture but we don’t want to change our culture for someone else.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The issue of whether fans would be able to buy alcohol came up before the most recent World Cup in Qatar, another Muslim country, in which the sale of alcohol is strictly controlled.

While the initial decision to sell alcohol in stadiums was reversed two days before the start of the competition, supporters were able to buy it from designated fan zones and hotel bars.

Same-sex relations are also illegal in Saudi Arabia and being transgender is not recognised but Prince Khalid insisted: “We will welcome everyone in Saudi.

“It is not a Saudi event, it is a world event and, to a large extent, we will welcome everyone who wants to come.”

Saudi Arabia has been accused of ‘sportswashing’ in recent years – using its unprecedented spending on sport to improve the oil-producing kingdom’s reputation over its human rights record and environmental impact.

Campaign group Amnesty International has said hosting the tournament there would likely lead to severe and widespread rights violations.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved