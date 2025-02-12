Man City’s lack of belief and ageing team exposed by ruthless Real Madrid

0 SHARES Share Tweet

MANCHESTER, England, February 12, 2025 – Manchester City’s fans started the night by unfurling a huge flag taunting Real Madrid and Vinicius Junior for their angry reaction to Rodri beating the Brazilian to last year’s Ballon d’Or.

‘Stop Crying Your Heart Out’ was the message, the words of the Oasis hit accompanied by an image of Rodri kissing the coveted trophy at the ceremony boycotted by Real in protest at the decision.

Firing barbs at the most ruthless and experienced operators in Champions League history is a dangerous occupation, and so it proved.

All the tears belonged to City and their supporters at the final whistle after a trademark smash-and-grab late surge gave Real a potentially decisive 3-2 advantage after the first leg of this play-off to reach the last 16 of the Champions League.

Real’s relentless, concrete-clad confidence in themselves and street wisdom honed over years of experience and triumphs, saw them turn a 2-1 deficit after 86 minutes into a victory, Carlo Ancelotti’s side preying on City’s own painful lack of self-belief.

The contrast was stark, City wilting visibly in the second half, then consumed by anxiety and nerves once their former midfielder Brahim Diaz restored parity with four minutes of normal time left.

City are never home and hosed this season. Real Madrid never believe they are beaten. And this was the case again as Pep Guardiola’s team lost a lead for the fifth time in this campaign.

It is perhaps an insight into City’s current state of mind and form that the two late goals conceded here made it eight goals shipped in the final 16 minutes of their past five Champions League games, the most of any side.

Guardiola is currently presiding over a team with too many miles on the clock, too many players not fully fit – or not fit at all in Rodri’s case. The cracks are starting to look beyond repair, rather more in need of major renovation.

Rodri was watching from the sidelines, having been included in City’s Champions League squad in the hope he may recover from his knee injury this season, and on that giant flag.

How City needed his calming influence, quality and steel on the pitch as they were overcome late on once more.

There was ill-fortune, too, as Jack Grealish went off injured after 30 minutes, having played in the manner of a man with a point to prove to his manager.

Real could scent the nerves and anxiety on the pitch and off. Jude Bellingham’s injury-time winner almost had a sense of inevitability as City’s scrambled minds led to mistakes. The punishment came from close range, England’s talisman turning home with erratic keeper Ederson out of his ground after being lobbed by Vinicius Junior.

Vinicius Junior, understandably given the pre-match banner, relished the moment and revelled in Real’s victory celebrations. The perfect answer.

It was Real Madrid being, well, Real Madrid. Nothing is ever settled against them until the final whistle sounds.

The holders only led in this game for 90 seconds. Crucially for them, and perhaps fatally for Manchester City, it was for the final 90 seconds.

It leaves City, given their current form and propensity for collapse, almost needing a miracle in the second leg at The Bernabeu. And miracles only tend to happen to the team in white in that iconic, unforgiving arena.

The tale was also told in the tired legs that consumed City in the second half, when Real ran the show, missing a host of chances as they assumed control, before Kylian Mbappe’s half-hit finish equalised Erling Haaland’s early strike.

It was totally against the run of play when the striker restored City’s lead, which they held until Real’s trademark late surge.

City may yet defy the odds in Madrid, but come what may, this season continues to carry all the air of an era ending, a great team reaching the end of the road.

Ederson, so reliable in goal for so long throughout City’s many glories, now looks vulnerable. The great Kevin De Bruyne, at 33, and 30-year-old Bernardo Silva, were laboured and peripheral.

John Stones tried to act as a defensive screen but Real carry too much threat in the shape of Mbappe, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo, with Bellingham always ready to add his own menace, as he did to decisive effect.

Guardiola looked pained and frustrated, as well as frantic at times in his technical area, saying: “Many times it happens this season. I know the quality of Real Madrid. We took the game in the second half and tried to attack too quickly. It happens because they are an exceptional team.

“It happens many times this season. Bad decisions, that’s all. I take it. It’s not about you and me, or just the team, it’s everyone.”

He added: “We are just not stable enough. I’ve been here for many years and we’ve been an extraordinary team, a machine every three days.

“This year, I accept when the opponent is better but at the moment I’m not good enough to give composure to the team to manage these situations. It’s the truth.

“The accountability belongs to all of us, not just the players. For me, it would be easy to blame a specific player but that is ridiculous and doesn’t work. It is me first and the players as well.

“The truth is that we are not stable enough in those moments. Today is not an exception, it happened many times. Today is what it is, tomorrow you have to continue and have fresh legs and fresh minds.”

Guardiola has a monumental task to pull off a victory at The Bernabeu – but the body of evidence is also increasing to suggest he has a similar job to revive Manchester City’s fallen champions.