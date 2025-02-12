Kenya darts star Wachiuri ready to conquer the world in United Kingdom

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 12, 2025 – Kenya’s first ever professional dart player at the Modus Super Series, Peter Wachiuri, has expressed high hopes for success at the games ahead of him later this month.

Speaking ahead of the games in Nairobi, Wachiuri said he is ready to face his opponents at the United Kingdom.

“I am happy to be participating in this series. I am now focusing on gaming against Littler who won the world cup and very soon I will also defeat him,” Wachiuri said.

Wachiuri added: “When I get there, I will be grateful to God for the position I will emerge at but I am hoping for the best.”

Luke Littler, an English teenager, and Wachiuri’s potential opponent won the 2025 Professional Darts Corporation (PDC) World Championship with a 7-3 against Michael van Gerwen.

Michael van Gerwen is a three-time world champion, his latest being in 2019.

Wachiuri’s optimism for success comes after he participated in the PDC World Championship Africa Qualifiers held in Nairobi, last year, where he lost to South Africa’s Cameron Carolissen in the finals.

According to the Sirua Darts Group, with which Peter signed on Wednesday, Wachiuri’s performance at the aforesaid championships on September 29 last year earned him international admiration and an invitation to the Modus Super Series.

“His journey to the Modus Super Series is a testament to the immense talent we have in this country. Together, we can support him and pave the way for the future of darts in Kenya,” said Jefferson Muriithi, a representative of Buffalo Franchise.

Secretary General of Buffalos Darts Group, the Kenyan franchise of the African Darts Series, Daniel Karori, noted that Peter’s participation is not just a personal triumph but a monumental moment for Kenyan sports.

Modus Super Series is a platform that brings together some of the world’s best darts players entailing weekly tournament featuring twelve players, competing from Monday to Friday to win a place in the finals group which is staged on Saturday evening.

Kenya’s dart giant today highlighted on his readiness for the prestigious games through the training sessions he has been having where he revealed he has been focusing on ‘grouping’ in the last month.

Wachiuri said for the last few weeks, he has been working on his ‘finishing’ skills to enable him put his best forward before his opponents.

“I have a week to train on some gray areas. Last month I have been working on my grouping and so this last week, I am working on the finishing because if you have good grouping skills with poor finishing, you can easily be defeated,“ he said.

He however called for financial and logical support from various stakeholders to enable him take the monumental step.

Peter unequivocally stated that he faces financial challenges in facilitating his professional career in darting citing inability to access training equipment easily.

“There are many young guys out there who can also do well in this game but the challenge we are facing is the lack of a robust financial muscle making most of them to miss prospective opportunities,” Wachiuri said.

He was backed up by Buffallo Franchise who called on Kenyans, corporates, brands, and the government to rally behind him and ensure he represents Kenya on this global stage.

The franchise called on individuals to contribute to Peter’s journey through crowd funding initiatives even as corporates and brands were challenged to partner with Sirua Darts to sponsor Peter’s trip and gain visibility as a supporter of Kenyan sports.

The government was challenged to provide logistical and financial support to ensure Peter’s participation in the Modus Super Series.

“This is a call to action for all Kenyans to come together and support Peter Wachiuri as he represents our nation on the global stage,” Karori said.

Wachiuri is set to travel on February, 22 to the United Kingdom to participate in the Modus Super Series.