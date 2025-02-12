Bandari's Odhiambo angry over 'supermarket' footballs in FKF PL - Capital Sports
Akumu
Emerging Stars head coach Ken Odhiambo speaks to Teddy Akumu (right) and Chris Erambo (left) during a training session at Nyayo Stadium. PHOTO/Raymond Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Bandari’s Odhiambo angry over ‘supermarket’ footballs in FKF PL

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 12, 2025 – Bandari FC head coach Ken Odhiambo has bemoaned the quality of balls used in the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Odhiambo says teams should improve on the quality of footballs provided in league matches.

“I think it’s about time we improve on the quality of balls we use in the league. Teams should invest in high quality footballs rather than walk into a supermarket and simply pick those of low quality. It’s a bit shameful that we don’t have standards balls that cannot even travel far when you kick them,” the coach lamented.

The former Harambee Stars assistant coach further urged teams to take the FKF Premier League seriously and invest in themselves.

“If you don’t have money, then why should you be playing in the top tier in the first place? We need to get serious if we want to grow our football. We can’t be using that (lack of finances) as an excuse for purchasing low quality balls. We should improve our venues…these are things we need to do if we want to get better,” Odhiambo said.

The gaffer was speaking in the aftermath of their 1-0 win over Sofapaka over the weekend.

The dockers lie fifth on the log with 32 points from 20 games.

Their next encounter is against FC Talanta at the Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.

