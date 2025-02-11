Woods pulls out of Genesis after mother’s death

0 SHARES Share Tweet

LOS ANGELES, United States, February 11, 2025 – Tiger Woods has withdrawn from this week’s Genesis Invitational because he is “still processing” the death of his mother.

The 15-time major champion says he is “not ready” to return to golf following the death his mother, Kultida, which was announced on 4 February.

Three days later tournament organisers announced Woods’ participation in the event at Torrey Pines.

“I planned to tee it up this week, but I’m just not ready,” Woods wrote on social media.

“I did my best to prepare, knowing it’s what my mom would have wanted, but I’m still processing her loss.

“Thanks to everyone who has reached out. I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom’s passing.”

Woods has not played a PGA Tour event since last year’s Open at Royal Troon in July.

The American has not played regularly since sustaining severe injuries in a car accident in February 2021 and had more surgery on his lower back in September.

The 49-year-old did play alongside teenage son Charlie in a 36-hole event in December, and has also taken part in the Tomorrow’s Golf League (TGL) event he founded.

Woods is tournament host of the Genesis Invitational, which starts on Thursday and benefits Woods’ TGR Foundation.

It was due to take place at the Riviera Country Club but was relocated to Torrey Pines in San Diego because of the Los Angeles wildfires.