Warning! Kariobangi Sharks on prowl to maul league opponents

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 11, 2025 – Kariobangi Sharks captain Kevin Luke Otiala has warned that they will be no pushovers in the second half of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Otiala says the team are packed with quality players who are hungry for success in the top flight.

“I am very proud of my players and what they have done so far. We are taking it a game at a time and believe that if we keep improving then we’ll end the season in a good position. Sharks are not just any other team…we are also formidable and opponents would do well to remember that,” he said.

The slumboys are presently placed 13th on the log with 22 points, only four away from the relegation zone.

Renowned for their attractive brand of football, they have struggled for results this season — winning four times, drawing 10 and losing six.

Their latest result was a barren draw against AFC Leopards at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

It was an outcome that excites Otiala for the reason of their stoic defensive display against the felines.

“I wouldn’t say it is only me who marshalled the backline well. There were four of us in the defence as well as the keeper. We could have even won the game had we taken our chances,” the skipper said.

They will be hoping to build on that defensive masterclass with a shark attack when they face Posta Rangers in their next encounter on Friday.