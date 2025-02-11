Warning! Kariobangi Sharks on prowl to maul league opponents - Capital Sports
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sharks
Sharks
Kariobangi Sharks players join John Mark Makwatta in celebrating a goal in a past match. PHOTO/Raymopnd Makhaya

Kenyan Premier League

Warning! Kariobangi Sharks on prowl to maul league opponents

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 11, 2025 – Kariobangi Sharks captain Kevin Luke Otiala has warned that they will be no pushovers in the second half of the Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Otiala says the team are packed with quality players who are hungry for success in the top flight.

“I am very proud of my players and what they have done so far. We are taking it a game at a time and believe that if we keep improving then we’ll end the season in a good position. Sharks are not just any other team…we are also formidable and opponents would do well to remember that,” he said.

The slumboys are presently placed 13th on the log with 22 points, only four away from the relegation zone.

Renowned for their attractive brand of football, they have struggled for results this season — winning four times, drawing 10 and losing six.

Their latest result was a barren draw against AFC Leopards at the Dandora Stadium on Sunday.

It was an outcome that excites Otiala for the reason of their stoic defensive display against the felines.

“I wouldn’t say it is only me who marshalled the backline well. There were four of us in the defence as well as the keeper. We could have even won the game had we taken our chances,” the skipper said.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

They will be hoping to build on that defensive masterclass with a shark attack when they face Posta Rangers in their next encounter on Friday.

In this article:
Advertisement

More on Capital Sports

Football

DStv, GOtv subscribers in for a treat as UEFA Champions League returns

NAIROBI, Kenya, Oct 27 – DStv and GOtv subscribers are in for a treat of the world’s best football this week as the 2020-21...

October 27, 2020

Football

IN PICTURES: The new look Nyayo National Stadium, 95pc complete

NAIROBI, Kenya, May 25 – There is light at the end of the tunnel. After failed promises over the last three years since its...

May 25, 2020

Football

Vihiga Queens sail to CAF Champions League qualifiers final

NAIROBI, Kenya, Sep 6 – Gentrix Shikangwa scored with two minutes left as Vihiga Queens sailed to the final of the CECAFA regional qualifiers...

September 6, 2021

NFL

Miserable state of former NFL player Kenya’s Daniel Adongo

NAIROBI, Kenya, Aug 13 – Kenya’s history making Daniel Adongo, the first Kenyan to play in America’s National Football League (NFL), is now living...

August 13, 2020

© 2025 Capital Digital Media. Capital Group Limited. All Rights Reserved