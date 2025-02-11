Timo unchained: Former world champ eager to compensate for injury woes with medals in 2025

0 SHARES Share Tweet

NAIROBI, Kenya, February 11, 2025 – The 2019 World 1500m champion Timothy Cheruiyot is confident of a great year after past struggles with injury.

Cheruiyot says injury woes and subsequent disappointing results have only served to strengthen him.

“I learned many lessons during my injury struggle because at that moment you need to believe in yourself. I have been struggling with injury since 2021 but I have managed it, training and rehabilitating slowly and now I am ready,” he said.

The 29-year-old has struggled to kick on from a dominant 2019 when he clocked 3:29.26 to win the world title in Doha.

Widely expected to add the Olympic crown to his medal collection, Cheruiyot had to be content with silver after clocking 3:29.01 to finish second at the Tokyo Games.

He relinquished his world title in disappointing fashion in 2022 in Oregon when he clocked 3:30.69 to finish sixth in the men’s final.

Cheruiyot made amends at the Commonwealth Games, a month later, running 3:30.21 to clinch silver in the men’s 1500m.

However, at the 2023 World Championships in Budapest, he tasted defeat once again, finishing ninth in the semi-finals of the men’s 1500m after clocking 3:37.40.

There was more heartbreak at last year’s Olympic Games in Paris where he finished an underwhelming 11th in the final after running 3:31.35.

All that is water under the bridge for the Kenya Prisons Officer who is not keen to be held captive to the chains of past disappointments

He said he is eager to compete in the upcoming track and field season.

“This year, I am looking at a number of one-day meets and Diamond League. Locally, I want to compete in a number of track and field weekend meetings as I build my confidence and look forward to Tokyo (World Championships),” Cheruiyot said.

He warmed up for what’s ahead with a third place finish in the men’s 2km loop at the National Cross Country Championships in Eldoret, the past weekend.