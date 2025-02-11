USA-based sprinter Nusra runs new Personal Best time in NCAA Meet - Capital Sports
USA-based Rukia Nusra in action in an NCAA Meet in the USA

Athletics

USA-based sprinter Nusra runs new Personal Best time in NCAA Meet

Published

NAIROBI, Kenya, Jan 11 – Kenya’s rising sprint star, Rukia Nusra, currently based in the USA, clocked a new personal best time in the dinroo 60m hurdles sprint, closing in on what might be a historic qualification for the World Indoor Championships.

The 21-year old Kenyan star clocked 8.48 seconds to clinch victory at the NCAA Michigan Invitational Meet, and this time has not only boosted her confidence but also sparked her aspirations of qualifying for the World Indoor Championships.

However, the 100m hurdles national record holder insists that while she is excited about the possibility, there is no pressure to meet the qualification standards.

The qualification mark for the World Indoors, scheduled for March in Nanjing, China, is 7.94 seconds—a target that Nusra is now just a hair’s breadth away from achieving.

In an interview with Telecomasia.net following her impressive performance, Nusra expressed her gratitude for the progress she’s made, and her excitement about the future.

“No Kenyan, male or female, has ever qualified for the Indoor Hurdles, so it would be a huge honor to break that barrier. That being said, I’m under no pressure. My goal is to keep improving my times and see where that takes me. If I manage to qualify for the World Championships, that would be incredible. But for now, I’m just happy with my progress. Lowering my PB shows that I’m on the right track,” she added.

Nusra, who relocated to the USA on a sports scholarship just over a year ago, is now venturing into the world of Indoor racing for the first time. The transition has proven successful, as her recent results reflect significant strides in her development as an athlete.

Her personal best of 8.48 seconds serves as a clear testament to her potential, but Nusra is determined to stay focused on the process.

